VICTORIA — College Station’s Steven Williams shot a first-round 5-over 77 on Friday and is tied for 36th at the Texas South Amateur at Victoria Country Club. Austin’s Brian Comegys leads the 84-man field by one stroke at 67 followed by New Braunfels’ Carson Gallaher. The three-round event hosted by the Texas Golf Association continues through Sunday.
College Station’s Steven Williams tied for 36th at Texas South Amateur
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
