College Station’s Steven Williams tied for 31st at Texas Mid-Amateur

ABILENE — College Station’s Steven Williams shot an opening-round 1-over 73 on Friday and is tied for 31st at the 39th Texas Mid-Amateur at Abilene Country Club’s South Course.

Georgetown’s Ryan O’Rear shot 6-under 66 to take a two-stroke lead over four golfers tied at 4 under.

Three other College Station golfers are in the field. Marshall Roenigk shot 75 and was tied for 59th with John Wine tied for 99th at 79, and Matthew Jungman tied for 119th at 83.

The second round is set for Saturday with the final round on Sunday.