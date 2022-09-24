College Station’s Steven Williams improves 13 spots into tie for 18th at Texas Mid-Amateur

ABILENE — College Station’s Steven Williams shot a second-round 1-under 71 to improve 13 spots and move into a tie for 18th at the 39th Texas Mid-Amateur on Saturday at Abilene Country Club’s South Course.

Georgetown’s Ryan O’Rear (69) leads at 9-under 135 followed by Fort Worth’s Cole Wiederkehr (68) at 8 under. Williams was at even-par 144 and made the cut by five strokes for Sunday’s final round.

Three other College Station golfers missed the cut of 5-over 149. Marshall Roenigk shot 79 and was 10 over. John Wine shot 81 and was 16 over, and Matthew Jungman shot 79 and was 18 over.