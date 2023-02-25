College Station’s Ryan Lee is tied for second in the boys 14-and-under division at the Legends Junior Tour Spring Preview after a first-round even-par 71 on Saturday at The Golf Club at Texas A&M.

Lantana’s Henry Jackson has a two-stroke lead after a 69, while Lee is tied with Austin Dylan Knox for second. Three golfers are three strokes off the lead at 72.

In the boys 15-18 division, Austin’s Trenton Mierl and The Woodlands’ Austin Hofferkamp share the first-round lead at 7-under 64. Bryan’s Ethan Lucas is tied for 31st at 73, while College Station’s Jackson Funkhouser is in 56th at 80.

The final round is set for Sunday.