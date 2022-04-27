SUGAR LAND — College Station’s Rick Osborne shot a final-round 76 to finish tied for 37th at the Texas Super Senior on Wednesday at Sugar Creek Country Club. Osborne finished at 25-over 241 in the Super Senior Division (65+). Texarkana’s Chuck Gardner shot a final-round 4-under 68 to win the title by six strokes at 5-under 211. Houston’s Gary Durbin (71) was second.
College Station’s Rick Osborne ties for 37th at Texas Super Senior
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
