 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

College Station’s Rick Osborne tied for 52nd at TGA senior event

  • 0

SUGAR LAND — College Station’s Rick Osborne shot 87 and 78 and was tied for 52nd after two rounds at the Texas Super Senior at Sugar Creek Country Club. Texarkana’s Chuck Gardner shot 72 and 71 to lead the Super Senior Division (65 and older) at 1-under 143, good for a two-stroke lead over Westworth Village’s Hollis Sullivan. The final round is set for Wednesday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert