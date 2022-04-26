College Station’s Rick Osborne tied for 52nd at TGA senior event

SUGAR LAND — College Station’s Rick Osborne shot 87 and 78 and was tied for 52nd after two rounds at the Texas Super Senior at Sugar Creek Country Club. Texarkana’s Chuck Gardner shot 72 and 71 to lead the Super Senior Division (65 and older) at 1-under 143, good for a two-stroke lead over Westworth Village’s Hollis Sullivan. The final round is set for Wednesday.
