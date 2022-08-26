College Station’s Marshall Roenigk qualifies for Texas Mid-Amateur

College Station’s Marshall Roenigk shot a 2-over 74 to qualify for the 39th Texas Mid-Amateur at the Houston 3 qualifier Wednesday at the Cypress Course at Cypresswood Golf Club in Spring.

Humble’s Ryan Bailey won the qualifier with a 70. Roenigk finished in a four-way tie for fifth and earned a qualifying spot via playoff.

Run by the Texas Golf Association, the Texas Mid-Am is set for Sept. 23-25 at Abilene Country Club. Players have to be 25 years or older with a handicap index of 8.4 or less to qualify.