BLANCO — College Station’s Marshall Roenigk and teammate Nickolas Martinez of Cypress are in fourth place after a first-round 6-under 66 at the Texas Golf Association’s South Four-Ball Championship at Vaaler Creek Golf Club.

Spring’s Carson Cooper and Beach City’s Grant Doggett shot 62 to lead by two strokes over two twosomes.

Bryan’s John Harvell is tied for 21st with partner Stephen Labay of Austin at even-par 72. College Station’s Matthew Jungman is tied for 26th at 73 with partner Aaron McPherson of Dripping Springs.

The final round is set for Sunday.