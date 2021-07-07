College Station Maroon plays Thursday in Brenham at Texas East State Little League Section 1 9-10-11 Baseball Tournament

The College Station Maroon baseball team will play Lufkin at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Texas East State Little League Section 1 9-10-11 Baseball Tournament at Dallmeyer Field at Brenham’s Linda Anderson Park.

Lufkin opened the double-elimination tournament with an 18-1 victory over Bastrop and Austin Western Hills defeated host Washington County 6-1 in the second game. The tournament was originally scheduled to start Monday at College Station’s Bachmann Park, but the venue was not playable, necessitating the move.

The Section I Junior Baseball Tournament in Fayetteville, which was scheduled to start Monday, has been delayed by the weather. Tournament director Josh Vitek said the plan was to start Saturday, but now District 30 winner Taylor has dropped out. Little League officials will redraw the bracket and the tournament could start earlier than Saturday, Vitek said. The field includes District 33 winner Bryan United.

The College Station Major Baseball team defeated Bastrop 6-5 in an elimination game Tuesday night in Austin, but CS bowed out of the tournament Wednesday in a 4-2 loss to Lufkin. At the 8-9-10 Section I baseball tournament in Bastrop, the Bryan Harvey all-stars lost to Washington County 3-2 in the winners’ bracket final. Harvey will play in an elimination game at 7 p.m. Thursday.