 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
College Station Maroon plays Thursday in Brenham at Texas East State Little League Section 1 9-10-11 Baseball Tournament
0 comments

College Station Maroon plays Thursday in Brenham at Texas East State Little League Section 1 9-10-11 Baseball Tournament

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
little league one

College Station’s Eddie Longoria, right, slides safely into home plate underneath Bryan Harvey pitcher Cannon Boyd during the District 33 Major Boys All-Stars title game at Bachmann Park in College Station on Saturday.

 Michael Miller

The College Station Maroon baseball team will play Lufkin at 6 p.m. Thursday in the Texas East State Little League Section 1 9-10-11 Baseball Tournament at Dallmeyer Field at Brenham’s Linda Anderson Park.

Lufkin opened the double-elimination tournament with an 18-1 victory over Bastrop and Austin Western Hills defeated host Washington County 6-1 in the second game. The tournament was originally scheduled to start Monday at College Station’s Bachmann Park, but the venue was not playable, necessitating the move.

The Section I Junior Baseball Tournament in Fayetteville, which was scheduled to start Monday, has been delayed by the weather. Tournament director Josh Vitek said the plan was to start Saturday, but now District 30 winner Taylor has dropped out. Little League officials will redraw the bracket and the tournament could start earlier than Saturday, Vitek said. The field includes District 33 winner Bryan United. 

The College Station Major Baseball team defeated Bastrop 6-5 in an elimination game Tuesday night in Austin, but CS bowed out of the tournament Wednesday in a 4-2 loss to Lufkin. At the 8-9-10 Section I baseball tournament in Bastrop, the Bryan Harvey all-stars lost to Washington County 3-2 in the winners’ bracket final. Harvey will play in an elimination game at 7 p.m. Thursday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is Chris Paul winning NBA Finals MVP?

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert