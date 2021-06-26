College Station Major All-Stars take District 33 championship

The College Station Major Boys All-Stars wrapped up the District 33 Little League title Saturday with a 10-1 win over Bryan Harvey at Brian Bachmann Park.
College Station starting pitcher Myles Simpson spearheaded the victory by throwing four shutout innings. The right-hander struck out eight and scattered two hits and grew more effective as the game wore on, setting down Harvey in order in the second and fourth innings. He ended his outing by striking out the last four batters he faced.
Simpson kept Harvey’s hot bats at bay after the squad scored 62 runs in four of its tournament games.
Opposite Simpson, Harvey starter Cannon Boyd threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing one hit while striking out three.
The lone hit off Boyd was a two-run double by Reed Jackson in the top of the first that drove in Jackson Black and Adrian Herrera. In the second, College Station plated two more on pitches that got to the backstop with runners on third.
Through the next two innings, Boyd faced the minimum, picking up two of his three strikeouts.
Boyd and infielder Ty Urban each had a hit off Simpson, a double and single, respectively. But with the bases loaded twice in the first three innings, Harvey couldn’t cash in.
College Station’s bats came alive in the fifth, and a single by Simpson drove in catcher Jordyn Morales for a 5-0 lead.
An inning later, singles by Caleb Hugghins, Eddie Longoria, Herrera and Morales along with another double from Jackson helped College Station score five insurance runs. Jackson finished 3 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs.
Harvey scratched across a run in the bottom of the fifth on a two-out RBI double by Urban, who finished 2 for 2 with a walk.
College Station advances to the Texas East Section 1 tournament and will face District 13 champion Washington County at 8 p.m. July 5. All games of the section tournament will be played at the Northwest Little League complex in Austin.
College Station went 3-0 at the tournament, beating Madisonville 10-0 and Harvey 8-1 to reach the championship round.
Harvey had a much tougher road but powered through the field save for its two games with College Station, beating Bryan National 23-0 and Bryan United 14-1 in winners’ bracket games and United 24-5 again in the losers’ bracket final.