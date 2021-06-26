College Station Major All-Stars take District 33 championship

The College Station Major Boys All-Stars wrapped up the District 33 Little League title Saturday with a 10-1 win over Bryan Harvey at Brian Bachmann Park.

College Station starting pitcher Myles Simpson spearheaded the victory by throwing four shutout innings. The right-hander struck out eight and scattered two hits and grew more effective as the game wore on, setting down Harvey in order in the second and fourth innings. He ended his outing by striking out the last four batters he faced.

Simpson kept Harvey’s hot bats at bay after the squad scored 62 runs in four of its tournament games.

Opposite Simpson, Harvey starter Cannon Boyd threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing one hit while striking out three.

The lone hit off Boyd was a two-run double by Reed Jackson in the top of the first that drove in Jackson Black and Adrian Herrera. In the second, College Station plated two more on pitches that got to the backstop with runners on third.

Through the next two innings, Boyd faced the minimum, picking up two of his three strikeouts.

Boyd and infielder Ty Urban each had a hit off Simpson, a double and single, respectively. But with the bases loaded twice in the first three innings, Harvey couldn’t cash in.