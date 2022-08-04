Caldwell’s Doris Hieden places fourth at world championship horseshoe event

Caldwell’s Doris Hieden placed fourth in the women’s division of the National Horseshoe Pitchers Association’s world championship tournament in Monroe, Louisiana, last month.

Competing in her 10th world championship, Hieden reached the 16-player finals for the eighth time, going 10-5 in match play with 77.76% ringers. Wisconsin’s Sarah Chaffee, a newcomer to the division after moving up from junior girls, won at 15-0 with 86.48% ringers. Tennessee’s Maxine Griffith (12-3) was second and Quebec’s Sylvianne Moisan (11-4) was third. Hieden was eighth in the prelims in Women’s A with an 8-7 record and 76.17% ringers.

Brenham’s Jeff Finke placed 14th in the men’s division. Finke made the finals for only the second time in five world tournament appearances. In three days of preliminary play, he finished third in Men’s A2 with an 11-4 record and 59.17% ringers. Finke was 4-11 in the finals with a 56.27% ringers.

Hieden and Finke, who are in the Texas Horseshoes Pitchers Hall of Fame, are members of the South Central Horseshoe Club in Bryan. Hieden is a seven-time state champion, winning last year’s crown in San Antonio by breaking the state’s ringer record of 87.36%. Finke is a three-time state champ.

Other South Central Club members also competed at the world championship tournament including College Station’s Ron Billings, Brenham’s Lori Finke, Conroe’s Donna Massey, Fayetteville’s Steven Schmidt and Conroe’s Johnny Sorge.

Next year’s world tournament will be in Lansing, Michigan. The South Central Horseshoe Club in Bryan is among 16 clubs in the Texas Horseshoe Pitchers Association. The clubs have tournaments every Saturday from March through October. For more information go to thetexasringer.com.