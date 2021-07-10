Bryan United Little League team falls to Lufkin after long tournament delay

The Texas East State Little League Sectional Junior Baseball tournament in Fayetteville got underway Saturday after being delayed five days by weather. Lufkin showed no rust in grabbing a 12-0 five-inning victory over Bryan United.

Logan Cockroft was Bryan United’s starting pitcher with Martin Jimenez working the second inning and Manuel Alvarado finishing the game. United center fielder Ryan Benson caught a fly ball to end the top of the fifth inning, stranding two runners.

Bryan will return to Fayetteville on Sunday for a must-win game in the double-elimination three-team tournament, facing Lufkin or Twin Cities at 2 p.m.

The College Station Maroon was able to play its first game Saturday in the 9-10-11 Baseball tournament at Dallmeyer Field at Brenham’s Linda Anderson Park, dropping a 6-1 game to Lufkin. Washington County beat Bastrop 14-0 in the second game, which was an elimination game.

The tournament, which was supposed to start at College Station’s Bachmann Park on Monday but was moved to Brenham because of weather. But the tournament will move back to Bachmann on Sunday with a 5 p.m. doubleheader with College Station playing Washington County and Western Hills facing Lufkin. Thirty minutes following those games, the College Station-Washington County winner will play the Western Hills-Lufkin loser.