Bryan United Intermediate baseball team among District 33 winners

Bryan United Intermediate

The Bryan United Intermediate baseball team recently won the District 33 championship. The squad will open sectional play Sunday in Sealy.

 SPECIAL TO THE EAGLE

Bryan United beat College Station 9-4 and 12-0 to sweep the best-of-3 championship series to win the Little League District 33 Intermediate Baseball title.

Bryan United advanced to the Texas East Section 1 tournament in Sealy and will face Greater Sealy at 7 p.m. Sunday.

In other District 33 tournaments, College Station beat Bryan United 14-4 in the Junior Baseball title game. In Junior Minor A Baseball, College Station Black outlasted College Station Maroon 15-12 for the title. Bryan Harvey Red won the Junior Minor B Baseball title, edging College Station White 14-11 after White forced a second championship game with a 13-9 victory in the first game. Bryan Harvey won the Senior Minor Baseball title, beating College Station 15-5.

In Major Baseball, Bryan Harvey shut out Madisonville 6-0 in the losers’ bracket final Wednesday. Harvey will face College Station at 7 p.m. Thursday in the championship final at Bachmann Park. Harvey will have to beat College Station twice to win the title.

