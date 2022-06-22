Bryan United Intermediate baseball team among District 33 winners

Bryan United beat College Station 9-4 and 12-0 to sweep the best-of-3 championship series to win the Little League District 33 Intermediate Baseball title.

Bryan United advanced to the Texas East Section 1 tournament in Sealy and will face Greater Sealy at 7 p.m. Sunday.

In other District 33 tournaments, College Station beat Bryan United 14-4 in the Junior Baseball title game. In Junior Minor A Baseball, College Station Black outlasted College Station Maroon 15-12 for the title. Bryan Harvey Red won the Junior Minor B Baseball title, edging College Station White 14-11 after White forced a second championship game with a 13-9 victory in the first game. Bryan Harvey won the Senior Minor Baseball title, beating College Station 15-5.

In Major Baseball, Bryan Harvey shut out Madisonville 6-0 in the losers’ bracket final Wednesday. Harvey will face College Station at 7 p.m. Thursday in the championship final at Bachmann Park. Harvey will have to beat College Station twice to win the title.