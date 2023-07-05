Bryan Harvey got a spark from Easton Charanza’s three-run homer, but Austin Northwest held on for an 8-5 victory in Texas East State Little League Section 1 Major Boys play at Bachmann Community Park on Wednesday night.

Northwest jumped to a 7-1 lead in the elimination game, but Harvey pulled within 7-5 on Charanza’s blast over the left-field fence in the bottom of the fourth with two outs. It came after Gunner Boyd was hit by a pitch. Re-energized Harvey chased starting pitcher Grayson Atwater as Canton Stennis reached on a single, and Northwest had a two-base throwing error on John Bouis’ routine grounder, putting the tying runs in scoring position. But Northwest put shortstop Brody Childers on the mound, and he got out of the jam with one pitch, snaring Broden McAlexander’s line drive.

Northwest added an insurance run in the fifth on Sonny Hennard’s RBI single and ended Harvey’s season with some solid defense in the last inning. Harvey’s leadoff batter singled to start the sixth but was thrown out trying to advance on a short passed ball. Charanza followed with a double for his third hit of the game. Stennis lined what seemed like a sure single to center field, but Northwest’s David Phillips made a great catch.

Bouis gave Harvey a chance to rally with 4 1/3 innings of solid relief, allowing only five runs.

Northwest will play again at 7 p.m. Thursday against either Lufkin or Washington County, who played in the winners’ bracket final in Wednesday’s late game.

Harvey opened the tournament with an 8-3 victory over Bastrop on Sunday but lost the next night to Washington County.

Washington County 12, Harvey 0: Washington County brought the fireworks a day early as its offense lit up the scoreboard, needing only four innings to run-rule Harvey on Monday.

Washington County, which includes Brenham and Burton, scored four runs in the second. Back-to-back singles by leadoff man Grant Asmussen and Josh Torrez set the table. Taylor Brier’s bunt loaded the bases. A one-out triple by Logan Grabarschick cleared the bases. Grabarschick, who scored on a wild pitch, added an RBI hit.

A trio of Washington County pitchers combined on a no-hitter. Cooper Plagens needed 51 pitches to get through two and two-third innings.

Maximus Lambert got the last out of the inning in three pitches. Johnny Campbell worked the final inning, getting two strikeouts.

Bryan Harvey’s best inning was the third as DuBois reached when the catcher dropped the third strike. Parker Dawson walked and Ryan Horbaczewski reached on a throwing error, but Washington County retired the next three batters.

Washington County scored eight in the bottom of the third. Easton Whitt had a single and Briley Jasinski a double with both scoring on Hank Maiewski’s triple. Campbell, Asmussen and Grabarschick followed with run-scoring hits to make it 9-0. Errors and walks pushed the lead to 12-0.

Junior Baseball: Bryan United played Greater Sealy on Wednesday night in the losers’ bracket final at the Schulenburg Sportsplex. The winner will play unbeaten Lufkin in the championship at 7 p.m. Thursday.

9-10-11 Baseball: College Station lost 10-0 to Washington County in Sunday’s opening game at Austin Northwest Little League. Host Northwest eliminated College Station 6-4 on Monday night.

8-9-10 Baseball: Bryan Harvey outlasted host Bastrop 13-12 on Sunday night in a second-round game. Harvey played Lufkin on Wednesday night in the winners’ bracket final. Lufkin advanced with victories over Weimar 12-0 and Northwest 13-3.

50/70 Intermediate: Bryan Harvey, which won District 33 and the Section 1 tournament, will play Section 3 winner at 5 p.m. Saturday at First Colony LL in Sugar Land.