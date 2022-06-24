Bryan Harvey wins Major Baseball District 33 title

Bryan Harvey completed a climb through the loser’s bracket to win the District 33 Major Baseball All-Star tournament with a 9-0 shutout of College Station on Friday at Bachmann Park.

Harvey dropped its tournament opener 5-2 then beat Madisonville 6-0 and College Station 7-4 to force Friday’s second and final championship game.

Harvey advances to the Texas East Section 1 tournament set for July 2-7 in Bellville. The District 33 champions will face District 13’s winner at 5:30 p.m. July 2 in the first game of the tournament.