Bryan Harvey used a total team effort to best Bryan United 11-1 in four innings to open play in the District 33 Little League All-Stars Major Boys Baseball tournament Monday at Brian Bachmann Field.

Harvey's Ryan Horbaczewski, Easton Charanza, John Bouis and Parker Dawson combined for seven RBIs to lead the way. Horbaczewski went 3 for 3 three three RBIs.

On the mound, Harvey teammates Broden McAlexander and Canton Stennis combined to pitch the four-inning gem.

McAlexander started and allowed no hits and struck out five on 35 pitches in 2 1/3 innings. He began the third inning with a strikeout then gave way to Stennis, who held United to one run on one hit over the final 1 2/3 innings.

For United, Damian Lopez’s lone plate appearance was a big one as his leadoff walk in the fourth revved up the team's offense. Ryan Garcia laid down a sacrifice bunt to push Lopez to second, and Tony Mack recorded the team’s first hit to move Lopez to third. Mack then stole second base, allowing Lopez time to come home to a loud cheer from the United fans.

In the bottom half of the inning, Garrett Vernon led off with a double and two wild pitches later scored the game-winning run as Harvey clinched the victory via the run rule.

Harvey will be back in action at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Field 3 to face the winner of Tuesday's game between College Station and Madisonville. United faced Bryan National on Field 4 at Bachmann Park in an elimination game Tuesday night.

College Station 12, Bryan National 0

Pitchers Micah Supercinski and Jacob Kastner combined on a no-hit, run-rule victory Monday as College Station won in four innings in District 33's other Major Boys Baseball opener.

The duo struck out nine — a lucky number for College Station as it was also the number of runs the team scored in the second inning to pull away.

College Station opened with two runs in the first, then Supercinski, Wyatt Sanford, Johnny Barnett, Kastner, Lance McGary, Gabe Holmes, Makoy Barnett, Braylon Hawk and Jaren Cruz all crossed home plate in the second for an 11-0 lead.

Henry Whittle added his name to the list in the third. He hit a leadoff double and scored on a sacrifice fly by Hawk to end the scoring.

College Station faced Madisonville on Tuesday night in a second-round game at Bachmann Park's Field 3.