Bryan Harvey Senior Minors win District 33 All-Star title

Bryan Harvey won the District 33 Senior Minor All-Star championship Friday, beating College Station 15-4 in the title game Friday at Bryan Harvey Little League.

Harvey went undefeated in the tournament, beating College Station 8-5 and Bryan National 19-4 to reach the championship round. College Station rallied after dropping its opener, beating Madisonville 17-1, Bryan United 20-5 and Bryan National 22-10 in the losers’ bracket to reach the championship round.

In other District 33 All-Star action Friday, Bryan Harvey played Bryan United in an elimination game in the Major Boys tournament. College Station awaits after winning the winners’ bracket with the championship round beginning at 7 p.m. Saturday at Bachmann Park.