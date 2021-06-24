Bryan Harvey Red takes Senior Minor B District 33 title with win over College Station Graphite

Bryan Harvey Red’s James DeJesus tossed a gem to help seal a 12-2 victory over College Station Graphite for the Senior Minor B Texas District 33 championship on Thursday at Harvey Little League.

The right-hander DeJesus threw all four innings of the run-rule victory, striking out five while scattering three hits. He threw a perfect inning in the second and faced one over the minimum in the third, fanning four in the two-inning span.

DeJesus also helped record three outs defensively.

At the plate, Harvey Red jumped out quickly against College Station Graphite, a team the Harvey squad beat 5-4 in the opening game of the tournament. A walk, a single by Colton Sajewski and a hit batter helped set up a two-run first inning. Leadoff hitter Eli Evans scored on a ground out, and Sajewski scampered home on a wild pitch.

The first four of Harvey Red’s batters in the bottom of the second reached and scored on balls put in play by Hays Griffin, Daniel Beard and Evans, who roped a two-run double into the left-center gap that plated two runs for a 7-1 lead.

Caleb Ramirez’s two-run single in the third inched Harvey Red closer to the 10-run lead to win via the run rule. Then John Venable drew a bases-loaded walk, and Clayton Zgabay ripped a two-run single.