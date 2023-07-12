SUGAR LAND — Bryan Harvey banged out 15 hits, including a home run by Kobi Nava, but it wasn’t enough as Houston’s West University grabbed a 12-10 victory to win the 2023 Little League Texas East State Tournament 50/70 Intermediate Baseball championship Tuesday night at First Colony.

Harvey forced extra innings with an RBI single by Nava on an 0-2 pitch in the bottom of the seventh that tied the game at 9. After a scoreless eighth inning, West University took the lead on a two-run home run by Ryan Schlegel. T. Somers added an RBI double to make it 12-9.

West University, which was unbeaten in the double-elimination tournament, opened the game with a grand slam by Cole Stagg. Harvey bounced back for an 8-4 lead after three innings. Nava hit a home run in the bottom of the first. Colt Cook, who went 4 for 4, added an RBI double and Sutton Rawls an RBI single as Harvey tied the game at 4.

Harvey’s Braxtyn Bustamante hit an RBI single in the second inning to break the tie. Jace Vernon and Rawls each added RBI singles in the third.

University scored two runs in the fourth and two more in the fifth to tie the game, grabbing a 9-8 lead in the sixth on D. Patel’s RBI single.

Logan Garrett and Bustamante both pitched for Harvey, allowing nine hits while striking out nine and walking nine.

West University used four pitchers. The quartet allowed 15 hits, four of them for extra bases, but walked only two and struck out 11.

Bustamante, Rawls and Hunter Johnson each had two hits for Harvey with Bustamante scoring three times. Garrett, Vernon and Jacob Spence each added one hit. Nava had three RBIs and Rawls two.

University leadoff hitter E. Beasley went 3 for 5.

Harvey stole five bases and West University stole two.

Harvey was the only District 33 winner to reach the state tournament.

The 50/70 LL Division is for 11- through 13-year-olds making the transition from the standard Little League field size (46-foot pitching distance, 60-foot base paths) to the Junior and Senior Divisions (60-foot, 6-inch pitching distances and 90-foot base paths).

HARVEY 3, NEW BRAUNFELS 2

Harvey reached the state championship game with a 3-2 victory over New Braunfels on Spence’s walk-off single that scored Johnson on Monday.

Harvey, which trailed 2-1, tied the game on Johnson’s double that scored Cook, who had walked and moved to second. Spence connected on an 0-1 pitch with two outs.

Harvey scored in the first on an RBI single by Garrett to score Bustamante, who had walked.

New Braunfels tied the game with a run in the second inning and took the lead with a run in the third, getting RBI hits from Luis Guerrero and Gavin Jachade.

Hits were precious as both teams struck out 14. Harvey starter Rawls struck out 12 and walked four in 4 2/3 innings. Johnson, who got the victory, pitched 2 1/3 hitless innings, striking out two and walking three.

New Braunfels’ Guerrero struck out 10 and walked five in five innings. Josh Syzinski struck out four and walked one in 1 2/3 innings.

Cook had Harvey’s other hit, while Cayson Morgan, Vernon and Rawls managed to draw walks.

Neither team made an error.

HARVEY 7, JASPER 3

Harvey pushed across five runs in its last two at-bats for a 7-3 victory over Jasper in an elimination game Sunday.

Harvey took a 5-3 lead with three runs in the bottom of the fifth. Spence had an RBI single and Garrett added a two-run double.

Harvey added two runs in the sixth in the game that went only seven innings.

Harvey had only five hits, two by Christiansen who scored twice and knocked in a run. Bustamante, Garrett and Spence each added hits with Spence having two RBIs.

Morgan, Cook, Bustamante and Vernon pitched. They combined to allow seven hits, striking out nine and walking five.

Harvey took advantage of its speed, swiping five bases, two by Rawls who also threw out two runners as Jasper was unable to steal a base.

WEST UNIVERSITY 13, HARVEY 12

Harvey opened the tournament Saturday with a wild 13-12 loss to West University, which scored in every inning but one.

Both teams had 12 hits. Harvey’s Nava was 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs. He had a single in a two-run first, hit a home run to center field in a six-run second inning and added a single in a two-run fourth as Harvey took a 10-8 lead on Cook’s two-run single.

Harvey’s Morgan, Vernon and Johnson each added two hits. Morgan knocked in three in the second inning with a double as Harvey took an 8-4 lead. Ryder Christiansen, Spence and Cook each added a hit in the game with Cook knocking in two.

Rawls, Garrett, Nava and Bustamante pitched with Nava going 4 2/3 innings.

West University tied the game at 10 with two runs in the fifth and took the lead for good with two runs in the sixth.

B. Smith was 3 for 4 with three RBIs for West University and Patel was 3 for 3 with two runs scored, while K. Behon was 2 for 4 and scored four times.