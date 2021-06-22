Bryan Harvey All-Stars open tournament season with a 23-0 bang

The hum of conversation and laughter of running children surrounded Field 3 at Brian Bachmann Park on Tuesday — a welcome sight to Bryan Harvey’s Logan Garrett.
After a year away from Little League All-Star play due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Garrett and his teammates were ready to finally take the field. So ready, in fact, they posted a 23-0, three-inning run-rule win over Bryan National to kick off the Distirct 33 Major Boys tournament.
“It was fun,” Garrett said. “I missed it.”
Garrett started a combined one-hitter, logging three strikeouts in his 1 2/3 innings of work. Tall left-hander Grayson Kramer spelled Garrett with 1 1/3 innings, striking out two of the five batters he faced.
The key to success, Garrett said, was consistently throwing the ball over the plate.
“I know if I threw walks it would turn into runs and runs would turn into us getting down, and then all of asudden you look at the scoreboard and it’s too many to score,” Garrett said.
Offensively, Harvey’s batters took similar advice from head coach Jared Kotch. A keen eye at the plate helped them draw 14 walks that lead directly to nine runs. Leading that charge was Harvey second baseman Kamden Komar, who worked four free passes and scored three runs.
“In that game our kids had to stay patient and stay back on the ball and drive it, and they did that for the most part,” Kotch said. “We’re very proud of them, and I thought that was a complete game. We made the plays that we needed to and did what we needed to at the plate.”
Harvey scored two runs in the first inning and four in the second, highlighted by a pair of singles by shortstop Cannon Boyd. Overall, Boyd went 3 for 5 with three RBIs.
With a full count in the top of the third, Boyd lined the ball into the right-center gap to drive in two runs on a stand-up triple. He did it all on a broken toe, which he suffered earlier in the week on his brother’s bed frame but joked it might have been the key to his success.
It also could have been the excitement to be back in the District 33 tournament after the year hiatus, he said.
“I just can’t wait to play for a championship and play our hardest and play our hearts out,” he said.
Offensively, the floodgates opened for Harvey in the third as it plated 16 runs on 10 hits. Every Harvey batter crossed the plate in the inning. First baseman Ty Urban recorded three RBIs in the frame on an RBI single and a two-run ground-rule double later in the inning. Catcher Luke Beamon went 2 for 2 just in the third with a single, a walk and a double, the latter of which drove in three runs.
The outfield pair of Levi Palasota and substitute Sutton Rawls combined for three walks and a single, which Rawls roped into right field in the third. Outfielder Hunter Johnson and third baseman Maddox Garcia also contributed with multi-hit games, and catcher Jace Vernon added a single.
Bryan National had four runners reach base, including a single by Carneliaz Craven in the first and walks drawn by Cali Engram, Oliver Eubanks and Luke Neideffer.