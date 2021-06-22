Bryan Harvey All-Stars open tournament season with a 23-0 bang

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“In that game our kids had to stay patient and stay back on the ball and drive it, and they did that for the most part,” Kotch said. “We’re very proud of them, and I thought that was a complete game. We made the plays that we needed to and did what we needed to at the plate.”

Harvey scored two runs in the first inning and four in the second, highlighted by a pair of singles by shortstop Cannon Boyd. Overall, Boyd went 3 for 5 with three RBIs.

With a full count in the top of the third, Boyd lined the ball into the right-center gap to drive in two runs on a stand-up triple. He did it all on a broken toe, which he suffered earlier in the week on his brother’s bed frame but joked it might have been the key to his success.

It also could have been the excitement to be back in the District 33 tournament after the year hiatus, he said.

“I just can’t wait to play for a championship and play our hardest and play our hearts out,” he said.