With lightning flashes lighting up the horizon over the center-field fence at Brian Bachmann Park, the Bryan Harvey All-Stars electrified the diamond with their bats in a 16-2 winner’s bracket victory over College Station on Wednesday in District 33 Little League Major Boys action.

Harvey took a 2-1 lead in the second. A wild pitch in the first scored leadoff hitter Gunner Boyd, followed by a throwing error that plated Dax DuBois in the second.

College Station sent Wyatt Sanford home on an RBI single by Lance McGarr in the bottom of the first.

With two outs in the bottom of the second, play was suspended as wind gusts rolled across the field and blew sand into both the pitcher's and batter’s eyes. Minutes later, lightning alarms went off near the field, sending the game into a nearly hour-long weather delay.

When play resumed, Harvey’s bats didn’t skip a beat, producing five runs in the top of the third over the first five batters that came to the plate. Canton Stennis followed two consecutive walks with an RBI single, which saw Boyd and Easton Charanza come home aided by a throwing error. John Bouis, Braden McAlexander, DuBois and Parker Dawson also drew walks to help bring in the final three runs of the frame.

Harvey put the game away in the fourth by scoring nine runs, while sending 13 batters to the plate. Boyd completed a 3-for-3 night with a single and a two-RBI double in the inning. Stennis sent an RBI triple down the left-field line, and Garrett Vernon traded places with Ryan Horbaczewski on a pair of doubles late in the inning. Cooper Smith added an RBI double of his own, and Charanza ended the inning with an RBI single.

A single by College Station’s Jacob Kastner and a throwing error on the play brought home Johnny Barnett for the home team’s second and final run of the four-inning, run-rule game.

Wednesday marked Harvey’s second run-rule victory of the tournament, and it advances to the championship game at 7 p.m. Friday at Bachmann Park. College Station drops into the losers' bracket and will play its next game at 7 p.m. Thursday against Madisonville. College Station defeated Madisonville 14-7 in its first game of the tournament.

