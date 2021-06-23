Bryan Harvey advances in District 33 Major Boys on second straight run-rule win

Sutton Rawls’ effort on the mound helped propel Bryan Harvey to a second-consecutive run-rule victory as it beat Bryan United 14-1 in five innings Wednesdayin the District 33 Major Boys All-Star tournament at Brian Bachmann Park.
Rawls faced three over the minimum in three innings of work with his lone hit allowed a leadoff single by United catcher Kain Cooks in the second.
Rawls struck out one and walked two.
Harvey first baseman Ty Urban led the charge offensively, going 3 for 4 night with four RBIs. His one-out double in the first put Harvey on the scoreboard, driving in Kamden Kamar and Cannon Boyd.
Rawls added an RBI single to complete the four-run opening frame.
Urban had his second RBI in the second on a RBI single to left, scoring Kamar again. A sacrifice fly by Hunter Johnson plated the second run of the inning and gave Harvey a 6-0 lead.
Like they did the night before in Harvey’s 23-0 win over Bryan National, the floodgates opened in the third.
Boyd kicked off the scoring with a two-run single, followed by Urban’s fourth RBI of the game on a single to center. Luke Beamon got in on the action with an RBI single, followed by bases-loaded walks by Logan Garrett and Rawls.
When the dust settled, Harvey had plated eight runs in the inning to take a 14-0 lead.
Harvey was stymied in the fourth thanks to a solid inning of relief work by J. B. Acosta, who induced two pop flies to end the frame.
United added a second hit in the fourth on a single to right by pinch hitter Kaid Martinez and plated its run on an error that allowed pinch hitter Devin Estrada to score. Estrada reached on a leadoff walk.
However, Harvey’s Kramer, Boyd and Urban turned a double play to secure the victory.
Harvey advances in the winners’ bracket to face College Station at 8 p.m. Thursday at Bachmann Field 4. United will play Madisonville at 6 p.m. in an elimination game.