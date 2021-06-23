 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Bryan Harvey advances in District 33 Major Boys on second straight run-rule win
0 comments

Bryan Harvey advances in District 33 Major Boys on second straight run-rule win

{{featured_button_text}}

Sutton Rawls’ effort on the mound helped propel Bryan Harvey to a second-consecutive run-rule victory as it beat Bryan United 14-1 in five innings Wednesdayin the District 33 Major Boys All-Star tournament at Brian Bachmann Park.

Rawls faced three over the minimum in three innings of work with his lone hit allowed a leadoff single by United catcher Kain Cooks in the second.

Rawls struck out one and walked two.

Harvey first baseman Ty Urban led the charge offensively, going 3 for 4 night with four RBIs. His one-out double in the first put Harvey on the scoreboard, driving in Kamden Kamar and Cannon Boyd.

Rawls added an RBI single to complete the four-run opening frame.

On the latest Brazos Sports PrepsCast, DCTF's Matt Stepp joined to preview the key storylines of the State 7on7 Tournament.

Urban had his second RBI in the second on a RBI single to left, scoring Kamar again. A sacrifice fly by Hunter Johnson plated the second run of the inning and gave Harvey a 6-0 lead.

Like they did the night before in Harvey’s 23-0 win over Bryan National, the floodgates opened in the third.

Boyd kicked off the scoring with a two-run single, followed by Urban’s fourth RBI of the game on a single to center. Luke Beamon got in on the action with an RBI single, followed by bases-loaded walks by Logan Garrett and Rawls.

When the dust settled, Harvey had plated eight runs in the inning to take a 14-0 lead.

Harvey was stymied in the fourth thanks to a solid inning of relief work by J. B. Acosta, who induced two pop flies to end the frame.

United added a second hit in the fourth on a single to right by pinch hitter Kaid Martinez and plated its run on an error that allowed pinch hitter Devin Estrada to score. Estrada reached on a leadoff walk.

However, Harvey’s Kramer, Boyd and Urban turned a double play to secure the victory.

Harvey advances in the winners’ bracket to face College Station at 8 p.m. Thursday at Bachmann Field 4. United will play Madisonville at 6 p.m. in an elimination game.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calvin Johnson says he wanted to continue NFL career

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert