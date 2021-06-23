Bryan Harvey advances in District 33 Major Boys on second straight run-rule win

Sutton Rawls’ effort on the mound helped propel Bryan Harvey to a second-consecutive run-rule victory as it beat Bryan United 14-1 in five innings Wednesdayin the District 33 Major Boys All-Star tournament at Brian Bachmann Park.

Rawls faced three over the minimum in three innings of work with his lone hit allowed a leadoff single by United catcher Kain Cooks in the second.

Rawls struck out one and walked two.

Harvey first baseman Ty Urban led the charge offensively, going 3 for 4 night with four RBIs. His one-out double in the first put Harvey on the scoreboard, driving in Kamden Kamar and Cannon Boyd.

Rawls added an RBI single to complete the four-run opening frame.

Urban had his second RBI in the second on a RBI single to left, scoring Kamar again. A sacrifice fly by Hunter Johnson plated the second run of the inning and gave Harvey a 6-0 lead.

Like they did the night before in Harvey’s 23-0 win over Bryan National, the floodgates opened in the third.

Boyd kicked off the scoring with a two-run single, followed by Urban’s fourth RBI of the game on a single to center. Luke Beamon got in on the action with an RBI single, followed by bases-loaded walks by Logan Garrett and Rawls.