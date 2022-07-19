Brazos Valley pitching leads the way in 3-1 win

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — After giving up nine runs the night before, the Brazos Valley Bombers pitching staff made sure that didn't happen again as the Bombers defeated the Acadiana Cane Cutters 3-1 Monday in Texas Collegiate League play.

The Bombers were led by starting pitcher Chandler Benson. Benson pitched a gem for Brazos Valley as he worked six innings only allowing four hits and four walks.

At the plate, the Bombers didn't drive in any runs but used walks and wild pitches to score. A bases-loaded walk gave Brazos Valley a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the fifth and they added two more runs in the ninth off another bases loaded walk and a wild pitch.

The Cane Cutters attempted a rally in the bottom of the ninth as they finally got on the board, but Bryan native and pitcher Trent Thompkins slammed the door on the rally attempt.

Brazos Valley (23-12) returns home to face the Victoria Generals (20-13-1) at 7:05 p.m. Tuesday at Edible Field.