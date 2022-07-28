Brazos Valley Cavalry FC's Stevenson wins Golden Boot

Brazos Valley Cavalry FC forward Ethan Stevenson won the United States Soccer League Two’s Golden Boot award that goes to the player with the season’s most goals.

Stevenson, who will be a sophomore this fall at Winthrop University, had 19 goals for the 11-2-1 BV Cavalry, which won the Lone Star Division. Stevenson averaged scoring a goal every 57 minutes, one of the league’s best rates in its 27-year history. Last year’s Golden Boot winner was West Virginia United’s Nicolas Molina who had 16 goals. Stevenson’s total is the highest since South Carolina United FC’s Marek Weber scored 18 in 2018.