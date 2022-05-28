Brazos Valley Cavalry FC wins second straight

HOUSTON — Brazos Valley’s Ethan Stevenson scored twice in the first 20 minutes, and Niklas Neumann earned the shutout in goal as the Cavalry FC beat AC Houston Sur 3-0 on Saturday in USL 2 play at Spoor Field.

Abel Gebrekiros added a goal for the Cavalry (2-1) in the 72nd minute, while David Imbert and Joe Restani had assists.

The Cavalry will play Houston Sur (0-5) again at Spoor Field at 7 p.m. next Saturday. Brazos Valley’s next home match is set for 7:30 p.m. June 11 against the Albion Royals at Edible Field.