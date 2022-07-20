Brazos Valley Cavalry FC to open playoffs in Florida on Friday

The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC will open the USL League Two playoffs against Asheville City SC at 3 p.m. Friday at the Villages SC Complex in Summerfield, Florida.

The Cavalry are seeded third in the Southern bracket after winning the Lone Star Division with an 11-2-1 record and 34 points. Sixth-seeded Asheville City (9-1-4) placed second in the South Central Division with 31 points. The winner will face either North Carolina Fusion U23 or The Villages SC, which play at 6 p.m. Friday.