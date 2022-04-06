Brazos Valley Cavalry FC signs three forwards

The Brazos Valley Calvalry FC announced the signing of forwards Aaron McNally, Joseph Restani and Santiago Echavarría to the 2022 roster on Wednesday.

McNally, who is from Ireland, recently signed to play at Old Dominion after playing for Longford Town FC in the League of Ireland’s First Division.

Restani has played professionally in California after graduating from Saint Mary’s College in 2019.

Echavarría, who is from Colombia, has played professionally for the Las Vegas Lights FC after training for five years with Atlético Nacional in Colombia.

The Cavalry will open its season at Houston FC on May 21 then host AC Houston Sur on May 26 at Edible Field.