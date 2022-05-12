Brazos Valley Cavalry FC signs five more players

The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC signed five more players to its 2022 roster Thursday. The group includes Gardner-Webb midfielder Abel Gebrekiros, Notre Dame defender Antonio Bittencourt, Winthrop forward Ethan Stevenson, John Brown midfielder Oscar Carballo and Wayland Baptist midfielder Ryan Naidoo, who played for the Cavalry last season.

The Cavalry will open its season at Houston FC at 7 p.m. May 21. Its home opener is set for 7:30 p.m. May 26 against AC Houston Sur at Edible Field. For ticket information, call 979-779-PLAY or visit www.bvcavalryfc.com online.