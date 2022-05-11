Brazos Valley Cavalry FC signs five more players

The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC announced the signing of five more players to its 2022 roster on Wednesday. The group includes Pittsburgh junior defender Anthony Harding, Northeast Texas midfielders David Imbert and Jordan Da Costa and Charleston sophomore defenseman Javier Sanchez and sophomore goalkeeper Marc Torrado.

The Cavalry will open its season at Houston FC at 7 p.m. May 21. Its home opener is set for 7:30 p.m. May 26 against AC Houston Sur at Edible Field. For ticket information, call 979-779-PLAY or visit www.bvcavalryfc.com online.