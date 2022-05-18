 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazos Valley Cavalry FC signs five more players to complete 2022 roster

The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC added five more players Wednesday to complete its opening roster for the 2022 season. The group includes Lubbock Christian senior midfielder Fernando Flores, Wisconsin-Parkside senior defenseman Henry Bruer-Schmadalla, Tyler Junior College sophomore goalkeeper Micah Gun, Mount Olive midfielder Roberto Hernandez and Northeast Texas midfielder Thomas Brulay. Flores and Hernandez played for the Cavalry last season.

The Cavalry will open its season at Houston FC at 7 p.m. May 21. Its home opener is set for 7:30 p.m. May 26 against AC Houston Sur at Edible Field. For ticket information, call 979-779-PLAY or visit www.bvcavalryfc.com online.

