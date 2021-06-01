Brazos Valley Cavalry FC set to host Round Rock tonight in home opener

Two Brazos Valley locals will see action with the Cavalry this season: A&M Consolidated alumni Alex Acton-Petronotis and Fernando Flores. Six international countries are represented on the roster with players from English cities London, Manchester and Warrington as well as players from Serbia, France, Brazil, Mexico and Jamaica.

For U.K. native Connagh Wilks, America offered the center back a chance to continue his education while training in his sport when opportunities had dried up in his home country. Now having graduated from Houston-Victoria, he hopes this season can propel him to finding a professional home.

“I’m just excited that Gareth brought me in, and hopefully it’s going to be an exciting journey,” Wilks said.

Prior to last year’s canceled season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cavalry won the Mid South Division and advanced to the league’s conference final in 2019. Wilks said he believes this squad, despite the 0-1-1 start, can be as good as the 2019 team.

“Having that history, having something to look up to and come in to, it puts pressure on us as a group,” he said. “I feel that our group is more than capable of getting the results that we need to have a strong, positive season.”

