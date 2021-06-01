Brazos Valley Cavalry FC set to host Round Rock tonight in home opener

The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC has opened the USL League Two season on crash-course speed. With just one week of practice before the first game, the Cavalry have a loss and draw to show for its efforts over the first two weeks of the regular season.
The Cavalry will play its first home game of the year at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against the Round Rock Soccer Club at Edible Field hoping to continue the quick progression under head coach Gareth Glick.
“Each week, we learned a little bit more about the players, and we get a better understanding of how those pieces fit together in the puzzle,” Glick said. “We really feel like we’re starting to understand how we can play to their strengths and take advantage of what we have.”
Glick says his team has speed and talent up front and in the wide areas of the field. With that in mind, Glick wants the Calvary to put the pressure on opposing back lines, forcing turnovers and creating a quick attack.
“We want to be on the front foot the whole time,” midfielder Seth Korenek said. “We’re looking to press the other team and be aggressive overall. We went to play exciting football. That’s the goal.”
USL League Two is the fourth tier of the American soccer pyramid, devoted to the development of pre-professional players. The athletes who fill the Cavalry’s roster are in college or recent graduates looking to continue their develop and push towards a pro career.
Two Brazos Valley locals will see action with the Cavalry this season: A&M Consolidated alumni Alex Acton-Petronotis and Fernando Flores. Six international countries are represented on the roster with players from English cities London, Manchester and Warrington as well as players from Serbia, France, Brazil, Mexico and Jamaica.
For U.K. native Connagh Wilks, America offered the center back a chance to continue his education while training in his sport when opportunities had dried up in his home country. Now having graduated from Houston-Victoria, he hopes this season can propel him to finding a professional home.
“I’m just excited that Gareth brought me in, and hopefully it’s going to be an exciting journey,” Wilks said.
Prior to last year’s canceled season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Cavalry won the Mid South Division and advanced to the league’s conference final in 2019. Wilks said he believes this squad, despite the 0-1-1 start, can be as good as the 2019 team.
“Having that history, having something to look up to and come in to, it puts pressure on us as a group,” he said. “I feel that our group is more than capable of getting the results that we need to have a strong, positive season.”
•
NOTES — Wednesday’s game was scheduled for May 22 but postponed due to inclement weather. ... The Cavalry is in its fourth season. It began in 2017 as an affiliate of the Houston Dynamo. The Cavalry currently competes in the Mid South Division of the USL 2’s Central Conference. ... Mississippi Brilla FC leads the division at 3-0 (nine points) followed by AHFC (2-0-2, 8), Corpus Christi FC (2-0, 6), Houston FC (1-1-1, 4), Brazos Valley (0-1-1, 1), Texas United (0-2-1, 1), Round Rock (0-1-1, 1) and Little Rock (0-3, 0).