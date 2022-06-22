 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Brazos Valley Cavalry FC puts away Corpus Christi FC 4-1

CAVALRY RIDES AGAIN

Brazos Valley Cavalry FC’s Ethan Stevenson, center, fires a shot between Corpus Christi FC’s Ariel Cardozo, left, and Ruben Verti Vela during their match Wednesday at Edible Field. The Cavalry won 4-1 to improve to 5-1-1 in USL2 play this season.

 Michael Miller

Four different members of the Brazos Valley Cavalry FC scored as it beat Corpus Christi FC 4-1 on Wednesday in USL2 play at Edible Field.

Ethan Stevenson scored in the sixth minute, and Jordan Da Costa scored just two minutes later for a 2-0 Brazos Valley lead. Aaron McNally added a goal in the 57th minute. Corpus Christi got on the scoreboard in the 89th minute with Adil Iggoute’s goal, but the Cavalry’s Santiago Echavarria answered with another goal seconds later to end the scoring.

Stevenson had two assists, and Gonzalo Carrasco had one for Brazos Valley.

Micah Gun earned the win in goal for the Cavalry. He made two saves.

