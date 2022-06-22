Brazos Valley Cavalry FC puts away Corpus Christi FC 4-1

Four different members of the Brazos Valley Cavalry FC scored as it beat Corpus Christi FC 4-1 on Wednesday in USL2 play at Edible Field.

Ethan Stevenson scored in the sixth minute, and Jordan Da Costa scored just two minutes later for a 2-0 Brazos Valley lead. Aaron McNally added a goal in the 57th minute. Corpus Christi got on the scoreboard in the 89th minute with Adil Iggoute’s goal, but the Cavalry’s Santiago Echavarria answered with another goal seconds later to end the scoring.