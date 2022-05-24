Brazos Valley Cavalry FC primed for home opener Thursday night

The season features a new coach and a new, younger approach for the Brazos Valley FC Cavalry, which will play its home opener against Houston Sur at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Edible Field.

Sean Pierce, who was an assistant last season under Gareth Glick, is running the Cavalry’s show that promises not to be boring or slow.

“[Fans] are going to see quite a tactfully unique team,” Pierce said. “I don’t think you’ll see this brand of futbol anywhere else in the country right now. We like to pride ourselves on how we play, and it’s quite a unique style, but we’ve got the players to do so.”

The Cavalry uses a formation that looks strange on the pitch, but it allows the players to play faster, Pierce said.

“We like to hold the ball a lot and possess, so it’s exciting. You never know what’s next,” Pierce said Tuesday at a press conference at Mercedes-Benz of College Station.

Because of the speed involved, some of the Cavalry’s players will need a week or two to adjust to the style of play and the Texas heat, Pierce said. The Cavalry dropped its season opener 3-2 to Houston FC on Saturday at the Westbury Christian Athletic Complex. Ethan Stevenson and Abel Gebrekiros scored for the Cavalry.

“These first results, we weren’t too worried about it, because we know we’re clicking and it’s coming, and we see that in training,” Pierce said.

The Cavalry have drawn players from the top men’s programs along with some who already have played professionally, “which is quite a rarity for USL 2,” Pierce said.

The Cavalry’s roster includes goalkeeper Niklas Neuman from Kassel, Germany, who started 35 games for Maryland. The attack features Columbia native Santiago Echavarria, who trained for five years with the best clubs in his country before making his professional debut with the Las Vegas Lights FC. Joining him is 21-year-old Irish forward Aaron McNally, who recently signed with Old Dominion after playing in the League of Ireland Premier Division.

“So we’ve got guys with high caliber here, really kind of star names that carry a bit of weight behind it,” Pierce said.

More experience comes from 23-year-old midfielder Jake Lovinger, who played four seasons at the University of Mary Washington and looks to build on that experience.

“As an American player looking to break into the professional game, this is a great opportunity to play at a high level with like-minded guys from all over,” Lovinger said. “It’s the exposure, but it’s also the ability to train and be in a competitive environment every single day.”

The Cavalry will play in the USL 2’s Lone Star Division, facing Corpus Christi FC, Round Rock FC, Houston FC, AHFC Royals and Houston Sur, teams they have been playing in previous years in the USL 2’s Mid South Division.

The Cavalry ended its three-year association with the Houston Dynamo in 2020 but remained in USL 2’s Mid South Division. Three years ago, the Cavalry went 10-0-4 in the regular season and won the league title for a second straight year over Corpus Christi FC, Mississippi Brilla FC, the AHFC Royals, Texas United and Houston FC. The 2020 season was canceled because of COVID-19. Last year, the Cavalry went 3-7-4 in the USL 2’s Mid South Division to finish last among eight teams.

“I really want to bring back some of the community,” Pierce said. “I think after COVID we got the fans back. I think there were some [back] last year, but I want to give those results to make sure more fans [want] to come out. I think it’s massively important at the lower level of soccer in America to build these clubs up, to make sure we’ve got the fan base coming in and then coming back and back.”

Owner Uri Geva has been modeling the Cavalry after his Brazos Valley Bombers, who have won seven Texas Collegiate League titles.

“Being local is what built the Bombers to the size they are from a fan perspective,” Geva said. “I think we are on that track with Year 2 of being local.”

Having Pierce and his players passionate about playing and getting involved in the community are huge pluses, Geva said.

“I’m very excited about the coaching staff,” Geva said. “Going younger is a direction if you’re building a college-based program, it’s no different than how the Bombers have succeeded, where we’ve had younger, hungry coaches that are trying to get to the next step.”

The 26-year-old Pierce has assistants who are 25 and 30, making them the youngest staff in the league.

“They’re close in age, so they understand,” Geva said. “They relate to [the players, but they can still create that gap of leadership and management of the game and understanding the sport.”

Pierce is ready to pass along what he’s learned as an assistant.

“I’ve said before I was so lucky to come in as an assistant under Gareth,” Pierce said. “I learned a lot about what works at this level.”

Emphasizing the team over the individual, recruiting guys with character who are willing to work hard topped Pierce’s check list.

“Our talks in recruitment with guys were very thorough,” Pierce said. “We had three or four calls with most of them to make sure they were the right guys we wanted to bring in.”

• NOTES — Geva and Pierce said last year’s struggles taught them that they needed a bigger roster to handle injuries and potential paperwork issues for foreign players. ... Season passes are $25. Promotions include Friday night fireworks June 17. Teacher Recognition Night will be Thursday. Other promotions will be Top Businesses Award Night via Google rankings (June 11), Non-Profit Recognition Night (June 22), College Night (July 7), Armed Forces Recognition Night (July 14) and Hispanic Heritage Night (July 16).

