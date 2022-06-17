Brazos Valley Cavalry FC plays Houston FC to 2-2 draw

Houston FC spoiled some Friday night fun for the Brazos Valley Cavalry FC by scoring two goals in five minutes to force a 2-2 draw at Edible Field in USL League Two play.

“I definitely felt that it was our game to lose,” Cavalry head coach Sean Pierce said. “We allowed those moments back in, so it was tough. Sometimes these draws can feel like losses. [We’ll] take away the positives.”

Houston was shut out until the 61st minute when Javier Chavez took advantage of a rebound. Brazos Valley goalkeeper Micah Gun blocked a shot with his body, but while he was still on the ground, Chavez found the ball and knocked it into the right corner of the goal to cut the Cavalry’s lead to 2-1.

Just a few minutes later, Houston’s Bryant Farkarlun charged up the right side of the field and sent a perfectly placed pass to Elijah Flores, who put the ball into the net past Gun to tie the match at 2.

“We had a good first half,” Pierce said. “There was a lot of moments we should have probably been farther up than maybe the game showed. A couple moments where we switched off hurt us. Credit to Houston. They knew their game, and they went out and achieved their goal. ... It was tough on our part to kind of let the game slip.”

The Cavalry, which was on a four-game win streak, lost to Houston FC 3-2 in their season opener but took a 2-0 lead early in the rematch thanks to goals from Ethan Stevenson and Louis Lehr.

Stevenson knocked in a goal in the first half after charging up the left side of the field and taking his shot as he was approached by Houston goalie Daniel Namani and another defender. The ball found its way to the right-side goal post and bounced in as Stevenson was raided by his teammates in celebration. It was Stevenson’s ninth goal of the season.

“Stevenson’s a fantastic player,” Pierce said. “He’s got max potential. We knew what he could do, and we definitely wanted to show off his strengths, and he does that.”

Lehr kept up the momentum with a picture-perfect goal just seven minutes into the second half. The Cavalry were applying pressure at Houston’s goal when Namani blocked a shot attempt. Lehr then scored on the rebound from the top of the penalty box as the ball landed just past the outstretched hands of Namani for a 2-0 Cavalry lead.

“Luis’ strike was fantastic,” Pierce said. “He’s got that quality that we’re not surprised when it goes in. I didn’t even bat an eyelid. I was not surprised myself.”

Brazos Valley limited Houston to just four shots on goal in the first half, all of which were knocked away or caught by Gun. The rest of Houston’s shots sailed over the goal into the parking lot.

Gun batted away eight total shot attempts in the second half, including a free kick with six minutes left in the match.

Brazos Valley created good opportunities on offense in the final five minutes, but nothing stuck. Jordan Da Costa’s free kick with less than two minutes left was the Cavalry’s best shot at scoring, but the ball bounced off the left goal post.

“When one goes in and a second quite quickly, you can get quite negative,” Pierce said. “So I tried to encourage the players to be positive and in those moments try bring the energy, try to come back.”

The Cavalry will host Corpus Christi FC at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.

