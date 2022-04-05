The 2022 Brazos Valley Cavalry FC team is seeking host families in the Bryan-College Station for its players. Players would need sleeping accommodations and meals from early May until late July. For more information in becoming a host family, contact general manager Sam Bytheway via email at sam@bvcavalry.com.
Brazos Valley Cavalry FC looking for host families
