 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, The Eagle is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Furniture Source International

Brazos Valley Cavalry FC drops road match at Houston FC

  • 0

HOUSTON — The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC’s seven-match unbeaten streak came to an end Tuesday in a 2-0 loss against Houston FC in USL2 play at Westbury Christian Athletic Complex.

The Cavalry (6-2-1) hadn’t lost since the season opener on May 21 when Houston topped it 3-2. But Bryant Farkarlun scored in the second minute then assisted Nathan Karmbor in the 55th minute, and goalkeeper Daniel Namani stopped eight shots to give Houston the shutout.

With the win, Houston (7-2-2) remained on top of the Lone Star Division standings with 23 points, while Brazos Valley was tied with Corpus Christi FC (6-3-1) for second with 19 points.

The Cavalry will play the fifth-place Albion Royals (2-5-2, 8 points) at 7 p.m. Sunday at Campbell Road Sports Park in Houston.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB suspends 12 players and coaches for mass brawl between Mariners and Angels

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert