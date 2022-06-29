Brazos Valley Cavalry FC drops road match at Houston FC

HOUSTON — The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC’s seven-match unbeaten streak came to an end Tuesday in a 2-0 loss against Houston FC in USL2 play at Westbury Christian Athletic Complex.

The Cavalry (6-2-1) hadn’t lost since the season opener on May 21 when Houston topped it 3-2. But Bryant Farkarlun scored in the second minute then assisted Nathan Karmbor in the 55th minute, and goalkeeper Daniel Namani stopped eight shots to give Houston the shutout.

With the win, Houston (7-2-2) remained on top of the Lone Star Division standings with 23 points, while Brazos Valley was tied with Corpus Christi FC (6-3-1) for second with 19 points.

The Cavalry will play the fifth-place Albion Royals (2-5-2, 8 points) at 7 p.m. Sunday at Campbell Road Sports Park in Houston.