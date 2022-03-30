Brazos Valley Cavalry FC announces 2022 schedule

The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC will open its fifth season in USL2 play at Houston FC on May 21. The Cavalry’s home opener will be May 26 against AC Houston Sur at Edible Field. Brazos Valley will compete in the Lone Star Division against AHFC Royals, Corpus Christi FC, Houston FC, Round Rock SC and AC Houston Sur. The Cavalry’s other home games will be June 11 vs. Royals, June 17 vs. Houston, June 22 vs. Corpus Christi, July 7 vs. Round Rock, July 14 vs. Royals and July 16 vs. Round Rock. For more information, call 979-779-7529 or visit bvcavalryfc.com online.