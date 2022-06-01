 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Brazos Valley Cavalry FC adds two more players to roster

  • 0

The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC added two more players to its 2022 roster Wednesday, signing 17-year-old Tomball goalkeeper Jace Gratz and George Mason sophomore midfielder Louis Lehr.

The Cavalry also announced Wednesday that it has hired Daniel Riley and David Ormiston as assistant coaches under head coach Sean Pierce. Riley is a graduate assistant at Incarnate Word, and Ormiston is the goalkeeper coach at St. Mary’s in San Antonio.

Brazos Valley (2-1) will play at AC Houston Sur at 7 p.m. Saturday.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

NCAA Outdoor Championships Media Availability: Brandon Miller

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert