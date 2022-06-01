Brazos Valley Cavalry FC adds two more players to roster

The Brazos Valley Cavalry FC added two more players to its 2022 roster Wednesday, signing 17-year-old Tomball goalkeeper Jace Gratz and George Mason sophomore midfielder Louis Lehr.

The Cavalry also announced Wednesday that it has hired Daniel Riley and David Ormiston as assistant coaches under head coach Sean Pierce. Riley is a graduate assistant at Incarnate Word, and Ormiston is the goalkeeper coach at St. Mary’s in San Antonio.