Brazos Valley Calvary beats AHFC Royals 2-1 in home match

Ethan Stevenson scored midway through the second half and the Brazos Valley FC Cavalry held on for a 2-1 victory over the AHFC Royals in USL League Two play on Saturday night at Edible Field.

The Calvary extended its win streak to four games and will host Houston FC at 7:30 p.m. next Friday. Houston FC beat the Brazos Valley FC 3-2 in the season opener on May 21.

Stevenson scored in the 70th minute to break a 1-1 tie as he maneuvered through the defense and knocked in the go-ahead goal. The Royals got on the scoreboard early and took a 1-0 lead that lasted through halftime. But their lead didn’t last much longer as the Calvary’s Aaron McNally scored the equalizer right out of halftime to even the playing field.

The Calvary’s defense has only allowed two goals in the last four games. They faced AC Houston Sur in three straight matches, outscoring them 14-1. Midfielder David Imbert’s hat trick led the Calvary to a 8-0 win in the home opener against Sur.