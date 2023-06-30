Behind four innings of two-hit ball from former Rudder pitcher Trent Tompkins, the Brazos Valley Bombers defeated the Baton Rouge Rougarou 6-1 on Thursday in Texas Collegiate League play at Edible Field.

Tompkins started the game for the Bombers (15-8) and set the tone on the mound as Brazos Valley’s pitching staff combined for just one run and nine hits in nine innings of work.

Along with Tompkins, the Bombers used Justin Kim, former College Station Cougar Austin Teel and Preston Watkins on the mound.

Teel faced eight batters in his two innings of work giving up two hits and one walk while striking out two. He turned the ball over to Watkins for the ninth.

While the pitching staff kept Baton Rouge (11-11) at bay, the Bombers got their bats going in the third and didn’t look back. The Bombers scored their first run of the game in the third and tacked on two more in the fourth inning.

The sixth and seventh inning were more of the same as the Bombers plated one run in the sixth and the final two in the seventh. Seth Werchan helped lead the Bombers as he was 2-for-4 with a run scored. Baylor’s Jordan Medellin joined him as he was 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored.

The Bombers will be back in action on Saturday at 7:05 p.m. against the Baton Rouge Rougarou at Pete Goldsby Field.