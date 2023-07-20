Jacob Guerrero was the hero for the Brazos Valley Bombers on Thursday as he walked it off in the 11th with a sacrifice fly to lead the Bombers past the Victoria Generals 3-2 in Texas Collegiate League play.

Guerrero may have been 0 for 4 on the evening with a walk but his RBI was the difference maker as he brought home Angelo State teammate Justin Harris home from third with one out.

Harris led the Bombers at the plate as he was 3 for 4 on the night with an RBI. In the bottom of the 10th and trailing 2-1, Harris tied the game up with an RBI single. The Bombers scored their first run of the game on a solo home run by Simon Larranga in the second.

On the mound, the Bombers used five different pitchers as Bobby Olsen started the game and pitched four innings of scoreless baseball.

Mason Peters worked the next two innings before Stephen Pena and former College Station Cougar Zach Williams each gave up a run over a combined four innings. Brayton Davis pitched the final inning of the game for the Bombers.

The Bombers (22-16, 8-8 second half), who won the first-half title, are two games back of Victoria (25-15, 12-5 second half) for the league lead.

The two teams will continue their four-game series on Friday and Saturday with both teams winning a game so far. Friday’s game is at Riverside Stadium at 7:05 p.m. while Saturday’s game is back at Edible Field at 7:05 p.m.