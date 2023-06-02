It was a wild night between the Brazos Valley Bombers and Victoria Generals on Friday at Edible Field as every run but one was aided by either walks, wild pitches or hit by pitches.

Fittingly, the Bombers walked off the 4-3 victory with two outs in the 10th inning on a bases-loaded passed ball.

It was the Bombers’ second straight Texas Collegiate League victory after opening the season with a 10-inning loss to the Seguin River Monsters, while the Generals suffered their third straight walk-off loss to start the season.

The Generals led twice, the last with a run in the fifth for a 3-2 lead. Easton Dowell was hit by a pitch with two outs. Derek Cerda walked and Christopher Munoz delivered an RBI single. The Generals ran themselves out of more runs in the inning as leadoff batter Kade York was hit by a pitch but thrown out stealing. The inning ended with Cerda caught in a rundown after Dowell scored.

The Bombers tied it in the seventh on back-to-back singles by Garrison Weiss and Casey Sunseri and an RBI groundout by Maddox Miesse. Weiss and Sunseri are a combined 18 for 24 this season.

The teams were tied 2-2 after three innings thanks to wild pitches galore.

The Generals cashed in walks to Dowell and Munoz in the first inning. Dowell came around on a stolen base and two wild pitches. Munoz took second on the wild pitch that scored Dowell, and Munoz scored on Brady Christensen’s two-out single.

The Bombers opened the bottom of the third with back-to-back hits by Weiss and Sunseri. Weiss stole second, took third on Sunseri’s hit and scored on a wild pitch. Sunseri also stole second and got the last 180 feet as Victoria starting pitcher Kody Gibbs uncorked two more wild pitches.

Bombers reliever Zach Williams, the last of five Brazos Valley pitchers, threw three innings for the victory. The Lamar right-hander from College Station struck out four with no walks, allowing one hit.

The Generals, who mustered only three hits, opened the season Wednesday with the Baton Rouge Rougarou scoring three runs with two outs in the bottom of the ninth for a 5-4 victory. Then on Thursday, the Generals wiped out a 9-4 deficit against Acadiana with five runs in the eighth and one more in the ninth only to have the Cane Cutters score twice in the home half of the ninth for an 11-10 victory.

The Bombers will host the Rougarou on Saturday night.