The Brazos Valley Bombers scored two runs in the first and never trailed in a 5-1 victory over the Baton Rouge Rougarou on Saturday at Pete Goldsby Field in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The victory kept the Bombers in first place in the Texas Collegiate League at 16-8 but only a half-game ahead of the hard-charging Victoria Generals (17-10). The Rougarou were in third place after Saturday’s action at 11-13 followed by the Acadiana Cane Cutters (10-15) and Seguin River Monsters (8-16).

Jordan Medellin helped fuel Brazos Valley’s offense Saturday, going 2 for 4 with two RBIs and a run scored while raising his season batting average to .329. Catcher Cameron Donely also went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and first baseman Hunter Autrey went 2 for 5 with a run scored. Right fielder Casey Sunseri went 1 for 5 with a triple and run scored and finished the game batting .371.

Parker Bigham struck out five and allowed just one hit and two walks over 3 1/3 shutout innings of relief to earn the win.

The Bombers were scheduled to play the Cane Cutters on Sunday night in Youngsville, Louisiana. They also will play at Seguin at 7 p.m. Monday followed by two days off then road games at Victoria on Thursday and two straight at Baton Rouge on Friday and next Saturday.