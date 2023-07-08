BATON ROUGE, La. — The Brazos Valley Bombers scored two runs in the seventh to fashion a 5-3 victory in seven innings over the Baton Rouge Rougarou on Friday in Texas Collegiate League play at Pete Goldsby Field.

With the score tied 3-3 to start the seventh, Cole Modgling struck out to lead off but reached on a dropped third strike. He later scored on Christian Smith Johnson’s single, and Johnson scored on Ben Columbus’ double.

Parker Bigham then shut down the Rougarou (12-15) in the bottom half of the seventh, striking out two with one walk and no hits to earn the save. Brazos Valley starter Austin Teel earned the win, striking out six over six innings while allowing three runs on five hits and four walks.

Brazos Valley (18-10) finished the day one game behind the Victoria Generals (20-10) in the overall TCL standings. The Rougarou were third followed by the Acadiana Cane Cutters (11-17) and Seguin River Monsters (9-18).

Victoria has yet to lose in the second half, beating Acadiana 8-7 to reach 7-0 and lead the second-half standings. Brazos Valley is second at 4-2 followed by Seguin (2-2), Baton Rouge (1-3) and Acadiana (1-6).

The Bombers won the first half and earned a playoff spot and the right to host in the first round.

Brazos Valley was set to face Baton Rouge at 7 p.m. Saturday in Baton Rouge then return home to host the Generals at Edible Field at 7 p.m. Sunday.