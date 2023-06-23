Four Brazos Valley pitchers combined on a shutout, and Ben Columbus went 2 for 3 with two doubles as the Bombers beat the Victoria Generals 4-0 on Friday night in Texas Collegiate League play at Edible Field.

Wyatt Wick, Mark Zapata, Parker Bigham and Zach Williams helped Brazos Valley push its season-high winning streak to six games with a combined shutout. Wick started and lasted 3 2/3 innings, scattering four hits and walk with one strikeout. Zapata relieved him and worked 1 1/3 hitless innings, then Bigham threw three innings, allowing four hits and a walk with one strikeout. Williams threw the ninth, walking three but striking out one and not allowing a hit to seal the victory.

Brazos Valley improved to 13-7 this season and leads the TCL standings. Baton Rouge is 1.5 games behind at 11-8 followed by Acadiana (10-9), Victoria (10-10) and Seguin (4-14).

The Bombers will play the River Monsters in Seguin at 7 p.m. Saturday then take off Sunday before hosting Acadiana on Monday and Tuesday at 7 p.m. both nights.