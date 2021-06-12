 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Brazos Valley Bombers shut out Cane Cutters on road 5-0
0 comments

Brazos Valley Bombers shut out Cane Cutters on road 5-0

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
20210604 BV V BR MM 02

Brazos Valley Bombers’ Trevor Davis hits an RBI single against Baton Rouge at Edible Field on Friday.

 Eagle photo by Michael Miller

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — The Brazos Valley Bombers scored four runs in the fifth and beat the Acadiana Cane Cutters 5-0 on Saturday in Texas Collegiate League play at Fabacher Field.

Brazos Valley shortstop Bobby Lada led off the second inning with a solo home run, the Bombers’ first homer of the season. Center fielder Grayston Tatrow also hit a three-run double in the fifth.

Brazos Valley right-hander Carson Atwood started on the mound and struck out two over four shutout innings. Relievers Dylan Johnson, Mason Bryant, Taylor Pendley and Johnny Cheatwood also contributed to the shutout.

The Bombers will play two games against the Baton Rouge Rougarou in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Tuesday and Wednesday.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NBA plans to start the new season in October

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert