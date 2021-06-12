Brazos Valley Bombers shut out Cane Cutters on road 5-0

YOUNGSVILLE, La. — The Brazos Valley Bombers scored four runs in the fifth and beat the Acadiana Cane Cutters 5-0 on Saturday in Texas Collegiate League play at Fabacher Field.

Brazos Valley shortstop Bobby Lada led off the second inning with a solo home run, the Bombers’ first homer of the season. Center fielder Grayston Tatrow also hit a three-run double in the fifth.

Brazos Valley right-hander Carson Atwood started on the mound and struck out two over four shutout innings. Relievers Dylan Johnson, Mason Bryant, Taylor Pendley and Johnny Cheatwood also contributed to the shutout.

The Bombers will play two games against the Baton Rouge Rougarou in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, on Tuesday and Wednesday.