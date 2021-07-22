Brazos Valley Bombers series finale with San Antonio Flying Chanclas rained out

The Brazos Valley Bombers series finale against the San Antonio Flying Chanclas on Thursday was canceled due to weather at Edible Field. The cancelation won’t affect either team’s record. Wednesday’s game was also canceled after one inning due to weather. Tickets for Thursday’s game will be redeemable at another home game this season. The Bombers will travel to face the Baton Rouge Rougarou for a two-game series starting Friday before returning to Edible Field on Sunday against the Victoria Generals at 7:05 p.m.