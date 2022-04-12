The Brazos Valley Bombers are selling 100-person packages on their party decks for $1,725. That includes game tickets, access to the Kidz Zone, food and beverages. For more information, visit www.bvbombers.com online.
Brazos Valley Bombers selling party deck packages
- EAGLE STAFF REPORT
