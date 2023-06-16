YOUNGSVILLE, La. — The Brazos Valley Bombers rallied for two runs in the seventh inning and another run in the ninth but couldn’t catch the Acadiana Cane Cutters, falling 5-4 on Friday in Texas Collegiate League play at Fabacher Field.

Acadiana scored three runs in the fourth for a 5-1 lead, but Brazos Valley’s Seth Werchan scored on a fielder’s choice and Casey Sunseri drove in a run with a single in the seventh to get the Bombers within two runs. Then in the ninth Cole Modgling singled in Erick Martinez to cut Acadiana’s lead to 5-4, but the Cane Cutters struck out Ben Columbus with runners on first and second base to seal the victory.