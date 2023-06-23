SEGUIN — Brazos Valley designated hitter Cole Plowman went 3 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored, and first baseman Simon Llaranga went 2 for 5 with his third home run of the season to lift the Bombers to an 8-6 victory over the Seguin River Monsters on Thursday in Texas Collegiate League play.

Brazos Valley pushed their season-best winning streak to five games and remained in first place in the TCL standings at 12-7 overall, 1 1/2 games ahead of the Baton Rouge Rougarou and Acadiana Cane Cutters at 10-8.

Brazos Valley is set to host the Victoria Generals at 7 p.m. Friday night at Edible Field. The Bombers then will travel back to Seguin for a 7 p.m. Saturday game against the River Monsters before an off day Sunday.